Man indicted on multiple charges after making unwanted sexual advances, breaking victim’s arm

DAYTON — A man was indicted on multiple charges after making unwanted sexual advances toward another person.

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According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Kentrell Allen was indicted on one count of felonious assault, 2 counts of abduction, and one count of strangulation.

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Allen made unwanted sexual advances toward the victim, and a physical fight ensued in which the victim recieved a broken arm.

The prosecutor’s office said that Allen and the victim were known to each other.

Allen is not currently in custody, but a warrant has been issued for his arrest according to court documents.

He is due back in court next month.

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