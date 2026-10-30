Man indicted for murder after shooting turns deadly

DAYTON — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that turned deadly earlier this year.

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On Jan. 10, 2026, around 8 p.m., officers were called to the first block on N Van Lear Street for reports of shots fired.

Officers on scene asked if anyone heard shots, and people in the area told them no, according to Lt. Eric Sheldon with the Dayton Police Department.

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As officers were on scene, they heard what sounded like a yell for help and found a 32-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to the back.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The victim died on Jan. 22, prompting a homicide investigation.

On Oct. 29, Darryl Ferguson was arrested and indicted on charges of murder, felonious assault, and having weapons under disability.

We will continue to follow this story.

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