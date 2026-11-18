Man injured after being ejected from motorcycle in Springfield, report says

SPRINGFIELD — A man was injured after being ejected from a motorcycle in Clark County on Tuesday.

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Officers and medics responded at around 3:54 p.m. to a reported crash on Villa Road near Erter Drive, according to a Springfield Police Department (SPD) crash report.

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An SPD crash narrative said that a 2012 red Harley-Davidson Street Glide was traveling westbound on Villa Drive just east of the intersection with Erter Drive.

A 56-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle, hit a curb, and then a mailbox in the 1800 block of Villa Drive, the crash report said.

The report stated the motorcyclist was ejected and did not wear a helmet at the time of the crash.

Medics transported the man to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

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