Man injured after firework-related injury in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD/DAYTON — A man is in the hospital after being injured by a firework on Wednesday.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson has more on how you can keep your family safe ahead of the July 4th weekend, LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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Firefighters responded around 9:45 p.m. to N. Florence Street on a report that a firework had injured a man, according to a previous report.

Our news crew watched CareFlight leave Springfield Regional Medical Center on News Center 7 at 11:00 on Wednesday. They also saw Springfield Police officers parked outside the hospital.

CBS News reports that fireworks spending is expected to reach a record $2.5 billion this year.

Fire officials say that it is important to use them safely.

They added that misusing fireworks could spark fires, lead to serious burns, or cause death.

James Fuller with TNT has this advice.

“We’re having tremendous demand from the community to celebrate this wonderful 250th anniversary,” he said. “If you haven’t used fireworks, take the time. Read the instructions of every product you use.”

The Clayton Fire Department posted this reminder on social media:

Residents may discharge 1.4G consumer fireworks, including sparklers, roman candles, and bottles, on their property or with the property owner’s permission.

Fireworks are permitted July 3-5, as well as the weekends immediately before and after the holiday.

The permitted hours are from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Fuller also thinks it is a good idea to have a water supply nearby if you are lighting fireworks off by yourself.

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