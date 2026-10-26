Man injured in hit-and-run crash on busy Trotwood road, report says

TROTWOOD — A man was injured after a hit-and-run crash in Trotwood on Saturday night.

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The crash happened around 10:03 p.m. on Shiloh Springs Road and Biddison Avenue, as previously reported.

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A black Chevrolet was traveling westbound on Shiloh Springs Road when a 24-year-old man was crossing Shiloh Springs Road to travel westbound from Biddison Avenue, according to a Trotwood Police crash report.

The Chevrolet hit the man, made a U-turn just west of Biddison Avenue, and continued eastbound on Shiloh Springs Road, leaving the crash scene, the report says.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a caller said a vehicle hit his brother.

The caller told dispatchers the vehicle went right down Shiloh Springs Road and kept going.

Medics transported the victim to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries, the report indicated.

News Center 7 has contacted the Trotwood Police Department about his crash.

We will continue to update this developing story.

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