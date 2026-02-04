Man injured in stabbing at Sidney truck stop

SIDNEY — A man was injured in a stabbing at a truck stop in Sidney on Wednesday morning.

The stabbing was reported at the Love’s Travel Stop on Fair Road shortly around 8 a.m.

A 41-year-old man was stabbed in the arm, according to a spokesperson for Sidney Police. He was taken to Wilson Memorial Hospital and remains in stable condition.

The suspect, a 45-year-old man, was later found and detained on Wagner Ford Road by deputies in Montgomery County.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

