Man injured, woman in custody after reported domestic dispute in Clark Co.

Man injured, woman in custody after reported domestic dispute in Clark Co.

CLARK COUNTY — A man was injured, and a woman is in custody after a reported domestic dispute in Clark County on Sunday.

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Deputies responded around 4:50 a.m. to a reported stabbing in the Pleasant Valley Mobile Home Park, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

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When deputies arrived, they found a man with what they described as “superficial cuts to his neck and throat” that reportedly happened during the dispute.

Medics transported that man to an area hospital.

The woman, identified as Kailyn Mattox, was taken into custody for felonious assault, the sheriff’s office told News Center 7.

She was also taken to the hospital for evaluation.

News Center 7 checked Clark County Jail records. Mattox is currently not in jail.

We will continue to follow this story.

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