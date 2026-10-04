Man jumps from second floor to escape house fire

Man jumps from second floor to escape house fire

CLEVELAND — A 25-year-old man jumped from the second floor to escape a house fire on Sunday morning.

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The Cleveland Division of Fire responded to the 3000 block of W 116th Street for a house fire around 9:47 a.m., CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

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A 25-year-old man jumped from the second-floor porch and was transported to MetroHealth in stable condition.

One child and one adult are displaced from the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross, firefighters told WOIO-19.

The estimated total loss is $100,000, and the cause is under investigation, but Cleveland Fire said it was determined to be accidental.

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