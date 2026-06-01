Man killed, 3 others injured during separate shootings in Montgomery County

This gunfire is what the Violence Interruption program and its partners, Felons with a Future, are trying to stop.

Man killed, 3 others injured during separate shootings in Montgomery County

DAYTON — Police are investigating four shootings that happened in Montgomery County over the weekend.

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One was deadly, and three others sent people to the hospital.

A rolling shootout on Salem Avenue killed a 41-year-old Bruce Erwin Jr., a well-known community promoter.

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911 callers said the attack was startling because of the number of shots and where it took place.

“There were two vehicles side-by-side. There was a huge shootout between the two of them,” the caller said. “The driver of the truck ran through a yard and slammed into a brick barrier.”

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“Ok, so is the truck still out there or did they drive off?” the dispatcher asked.

“They crashed into a fence after the shootout. They were expelled from the vehicle,” the caller asked.

Dayton police called out homicide detectives to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Philadelphia Drive early Saturday morning.

Erwin, also known as KYD Erwin and Mr. 937, had non-stop promotions of Dayton area events and parties.

His family said he loved Dayton. It was the place where he made his mark and made a living.

“If he could do anything to help you, he would, so I don’t understand,” Erwin’s mother, Dora Erwin, said. “It’s a club no one ever wants to be in because no one can understand their pain unless they’ve lost a child.”

This homicide was one of a handful of shootings over the weekend.

The first shooting happened Saturday morning on Arlington Avenue.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the left gluteus maximus during a large party at the home of a motorcycle club.

Then, a half hour later, a man was shot at Sheik’s Lounge in Trotwood.

Gunfire at a block party Saturday night in the 1400 block of Rosedale Drive left a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

That led up to the deadly shootout Sunday morning, which took the life of Erwin.

This gunfire is what the Violence Interruption program and its partners, Felons with a Future, are trying to stop.

“We lost a prominent figure to Dayton, and he’s not the only one; it’s bigger than him, and it’s enough, enough is enough, now is the time,” Christopher Lockett, a Violence Interruption Partner, said.

Loved ones are now planning a balloon launch to honor Erwin.

The Erwin Family and Violence Interruption partners are urging community members with information to reach out to the police.

We will continue to follow this story.

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