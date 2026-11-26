Man killed after crash involving semi on U.S. 35, OSHP says

ROSS COUNTY — A man is dead after a crash involving a semi on U.S. 35 in Ohio on Wednesday.

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State troopers responded around 3:30 a.m. to a crash on U.S. 35 in Ross County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) told our news partner, WBNS, Columbus.

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An initial investigation revealed that a Peterbilt tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on U.S. 35 when it was hit by a Honda Pilot, according to OSHP.

State troopers identified the Honda driver as Kyle Tussey of Chillicothe. He died from his injuries at the scene.

Medics transported the semi driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, OSHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

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