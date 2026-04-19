Man killed in crash involving construction equipment in Darke County

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DARKE COUNTY — A man is dead after a crash involving construction equipment in Darke County on Sunday, according to a spokesperson with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

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The crash was reported in the 7600 block of Medford Road at approximately 4:48 p.m.

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A preliminary investigation found that Steve P. Kramer, 65, of Versailles, had a large log on the front of a Case 1845 skid loader while driving eastbound on Medford Road.

The spokesperson said the log was too heavy, causing the skid loader to tip over and throw Kramer out the front.

Kramer became pinned between the boom and the skid loaders, the spokesperson added.

Kramer was pronounced dead on scene.

The Darke County Coroner’s investigator was called to the scene for further investigation.

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