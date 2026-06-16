Man killed in house fire in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY — A man is dead after a house fire in Logan County on Tuesday, according to the Bellefontaine Fire Department.

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The fire was reported in the 400 block of West Brown Avenue in Bellefontaine at 5:44 a.m.

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Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the second-story windows of the house.

The fire was mostly contained to the second story, but did involve a portion of a first-story room.

A man, in his 70s, was not able to escape ad died in the fire, according to the department.

The victim’s wife made it out of the house unharmed.

“Our thoughts are with the family,” the department said.

The identity of the man who died in this fire was not immediately available.

This fire remains under investigation.

The Logan County Fire Investigation Team, Bellefontaine Police Department, Huntsville Volunteer Fire Department, and the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office assisted the Bellefontaine fire in this incident.

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