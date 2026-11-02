Man leads police on high-speed chase after reportedly stealing $750 of Legos

HUBER HEIGHTS — Investigators are working to find the man they say stole from Target in Huber Heights and took officers on a high-speed chase.

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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins will have more on this investigation, including newly released body camera video, tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.

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It started when officers tried to stop a man with $750 worth of Legos on Sunday night, but he got in his car and drove out of the parking lot.

Newly obtained body camera video shows an officer trying to confront the man, but he got into a vehicle and drove away, sideswiping the officer with his car on his way out.

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