Man learns punishment after 5 kilos of drug found at local rental property

WARREN COUNTY — A 41-year-old man has learned his punishment after five kilograms of drugs were found in his Warren County rental property.

Damien Lashawn Dennis, of Cincinnati, was sentenced to 14 to 19 and a half years in prison, according to Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell.

Dennis previously pleaded guilty to trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, and two counts of receiving stolen property.

The two trafficking charges have major drug offender specifications attached, according to Fornshell.

Dennis was arrested after driving a stolen vehicle with a stolen license plate in Mason on Nov. 4, 2024.

During the investigation, authorities executed a search warrant at his rental property in Mason and found 5 kilograms of illegal drugs.

