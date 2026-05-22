Man learns punishment for assaulting nurse at Ohio hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has learned his punishment for attacking a nurse at a hospital in Ohio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The assault happened at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in November 2025, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

Asiakare Minor, 32, was sentenced to three years in prison on Thursday.

This comes after Minor pleaded guilty to abduction and violating a protection order.

Surveillance footage obtained by our media partner shows that Minor was involved in “disruptive behavoir” while holding a newborn.

It shows he pulled a nurse by the collar of her shirt.

The hospital previously told WBNS-10 that staff de-escalated the situation and the newborn was not harmed.

TRENDING STORIES:

The nurse involved, Samantha McLeod, shared a statement with WBNS-10 after the sentencing hearing:

“Just over six months ago, my life changed suddenly, unexpectedly, and violently while I was working a job that I loved, as a nurse at OSU Medical Center’s Neonatal Unit. The time since then has been the most challenging period of my life, and compounding my physical, emotional, and financial devastation, I also haven’t received the support I’ve needed from OSU Medical Center or Ohio’s workers’ comp system. Nursing has always been more than just a job for me; it was my calling. And I know that is also true for my fellow nurses and healthcare professionals. We should never have to fear violence while we’re taking care of our patients.”

The Ohio Nurses Association (ONA) said there needs to be more done across healthcare systems to prevent violence in the workplace.

“Nurses and health professionals deserve to see that those who assault healthcare workers are held accountable, both to provide justice for those harmed and to send a clear message that workplace violence will not be tolerated,” ONA President Rick Lucas said in a new release obtained by WBNS-10. “Violence against nurses and health professionals can never be dismissed as ‘part of the job.’ Hospitals have a responsibility to protect those who provide care, and healthcare systems across Ohio must do far more to prevent workplace violence and ensure safe environments for both caregivers and patients.”

Lucas added that there needs to be more done to get justice for McLeod, including emotional support, financial security during recovery and medical care.

Our media partner reached out to Ohio State Wexner Medical Center for comment, but they declined.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]