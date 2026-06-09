Man learns punishment for crash that killed local 18-year-old

The person killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning has been identified.

Troopers ID 18-year-old killed after Mustang crashes in Xenia neighborhood; Man seriously injured

XENIA — A Cincinnati man who caused a crash that killed an 18-year-old from Xenia has learned his punishment.

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Adrian Hernandez, 24, was sentenced to 8 to 12 years in prison.

Hernandez will also have his license suspended for life and must pay restitution to the family of Ashton Carter Evans.

Hernandez pleaded guilty to one felony count of aggravated vehicular homicide and one misdemeanor count of OVI.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, Hernandez was involved in a crash that happened in October on Bellbrook Avenue in Xenia.

Hernandez had stopped at a Xenia gas station after 1 a.m. to purchase alochol.

When Hernandez was told the law prohibits the sale of alcohol after 1 a.m., prosecutors said he became “belligerent” and left the gas station in a “reckless manner.”

Witnesses at the gas station told police that Hernandez appeared to be highly intoxicated.

Hernandez then lost control and crashed into a tree and other vehicles parked in the driveway of a home in the 1100 block of Bellbrook Avenue.

Investigators with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said he was going 98 mph at the time of impact. The speed limit is 35mph.

Both Hernandez and his passenger, 18-year-old Evans, were thrown from the Mustang.

Both men were transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

Evans later died from his injuries at the hospital.

“This is the end of a criminal case but the beginning of a lifetime of grief for Ashton’s family. The lengthy sentence handed down by Judge Tornichio reflects that this is not a car accident – it’s a terrible crime where a life was lost," Greene County Prosecuting Attorney David D. Hayes said.

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