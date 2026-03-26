Man learns punishment for secretly filming children in bathroom

VANDALIA — A man has learned his punishment for using a hidden camera to film children in the bathroom.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

William Winston was sentenced to four years in prison, according to a spokesperson with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Winston was also designated a Tier I and II Sex Offender, meaning he must register his address every 6 months for 25 years after being released from prison.

Last week, Winston pleaded guilty to the following charges:

One count of Gross Sexual Imposition (By Force)

Six counts of Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity-Oriented Materials

96 counts Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity-Oriented Materials

As part of the plea deal, two counts of Gross Sexual Imposition (under 13) were dismissed, according to the prosecutor’s office.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported by News Center 7, the Vandalia Division of Police was called to a school in October for reports of a juvenile who had said Winston had sexually assaulted them.

Investigators said Winston placed a hidden camera in his bathroom and recorded children in various states of nudity while showering, undressing, and dressing.

There are six videos from the security camera.

From those recordings, investigators said Winston made a total of 294 photos.

Winston is also accused of downloading over 1,000 photos of other children in various states of nudity from a Russian photo-sharing website.

A hundred of these photos were taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where a doctor verified that 96 of them were juveniles.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group