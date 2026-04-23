Man learns punishment for sharing child sexual assault material on messaging app

HUBER HEIGHTS — A local man has learned his punishment for sharing child sexual assault material on a messaging app.

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A Montgomery County Judge sentenced Dunivan Matthews, 55, to five years of probation, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.

He is also required to register as a Tier II sex offender every 180 days for 25 years.

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As previously reported, Matthews pleaded guilty to three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor in March.

These charges involve the electronic storage and sharing of child porn.

The investigation into Matthews began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reached out to Huber Heights police.

The spokesperson said the police department learned that Matthews allegedly shared images and videos of child sexual assault material (CSAM) on Kik.

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