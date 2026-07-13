Man learns punishment for shooting 2 women at area intersection

WARREN COUNTY — A 31-year-old man has learned his punishment for shooting two women at an intersection in Warren County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Noah Brandon Collum Bays was sentenced to 32 years in prison on June 29, according to Warren County Court of Common Pleas records.

TRENDING STORIES:

He was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder, four counts of felonious assault, and one count each of discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.

Bays also has a three-year firearm specification on each charge.

As previously reported, the shooting happened on Oct. 27 at the intersection of Lytle and Ferry roads around 12:52 p.m.

Warren County Sheriff Barry Riley said a vehicle approached both of the women’s cars at the intersection and shot them, then drove off.

Deputies were able to track down Bays’ vehicle.

He was arrested in Piqua and remains booked in the Warren County Jail.

Both women have received medical treatment and are recovering, the sheriff’s office said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group