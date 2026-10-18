Man learns sentence in deadly 2024 shooting in Dayton apartment

DAYTON — A man will spend several years in prison for a deadly 2024 shooting in Dayton.

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Aldayshein Morgan, 26, was sentenced to 12 to 16.5 years in prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

He pleaded guilty to a felony count of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence in September.

This came after two counts each of murder and felonious assault were dismissed, as well as one count of tampering with evidence, as previously reported.

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Morgan was in an altercation at the Summit Square Apartments in the 600 block of Summit Square Drive back in Sept. 2024.

“While driving a motor vehicle away from this location. did fire a firearm from the driver’s window of the vehicle, striking his vehicle and the victim, Mr. Korwyn Moore,” an affidavit and statement of facts stated.

Medics transported Moore, 32, to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Morgan was also accused of trying to repair damage to his vehicle to conceal evidence in the case, court records stated.

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