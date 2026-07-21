Man learns sentence for knife attack, robbery in Miami Township

MIAMI TWP — A man accused of attacking a woman with a knife and stealing items has learned his punishment.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Delquan Lamar Baker was found guilty of aggravated robbery and sentenced to three to five years in prison, according to Miami Township police.

TRENDING STORIES:

The charges are in connection with a crime in the 6400 block of Woodsedge Court on May 17, 2026.

Baker attacked a woman with a knife and stole items.

The woman’s hands were injured while trying to defend herself.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]