Man learns sentence for selling meth, vapes to juveniles

MIAMISBURG — A man who was arrested after a 2025 drug trafficking investigation in Miamisburg has learned his sentence.

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Yoseph Almadhagi will spend six to nine years in prison after being convicted on two counts of aggravated drug trafficking, according to Miamisburg Police.

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Detectives with the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit (TCSU) and Miamisburg police searched three homes in March 2025 in connection with several people believed to be selling methamphetamine and vaping products to juveniles, as previously reported.

They searched homes on Sycamore Street, Rosina Drive, and Lindsey Avenue.

Police arrested Almadhagi on Rosina Drive in Miamisburg.

In addition, investigators found a weapon, illegal narcotics, and drug paraphernalia.

Almadhagi must forfeit property seized in this investigation. This includes a gun, five cell phones, and over $20,000 in currency, the department said.

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