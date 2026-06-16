Man learns sentence for setting neighbor’s cars on fire

BEAVERCREEK — A man has learned how long he’ll be in prison for setting cars on fire last year.

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Scott Bennett, 56, was sentenced to 5 to 7 1/2 years in prison on Tuesday, according to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.

As part of his sentence, he will also be subject to mandatory post-release control and will have to register as an arson offender.

He’ll also have to pay restitution to the victim.

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The sentence came nearly two months after he pleaded guilty to aggravated arson.

As previously reported by News Center 7, police and fire crews responded to a vehicle fire in the 1600 block of Countryside Drive in October 2025.

A neighbor called 911 and reported that the vehicles parked in the driveway of the home across the street were on fire.

After that, another neighbor called dispatchers and said their surveillance camera had captured a man walking away from the fire before entering a nearby home.

While firefighters were working to put out the fire, they found a note on the victim’s front door that said in part, “If you or any of your (redacted) friends ever set foot in this place again, I shall most assuredly slaughter you, you slum lord scumbag! I am serious!”

The Regional Emergency Response Team was activated, and negotiators contacted the suspect, Bennett, at a neighboring home.

Police said Bennett was “uncooperative and appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis.”

After several hours, Bennet was taken into custody.

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