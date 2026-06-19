Man learns sentence for stealing Jeep, hitting sheriff’s cruiser, running from deputies

HARRISON TWP. — A man has learned his punishment after a chase involving a stolen Jeep in Montgomery County back in February.

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William Wax was sentenced to three years in prison on Thursday, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The sentence comes just over a week after he pleaded guilty to several charges in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

This includes failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property, and aggravated possession of drugs.

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The charges stem from a vehicle theft in Harrison Township back in February.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies say that they found a stolen Jeep and tried to stop it. The driver, identified as Wax, failed to comply and attempted to flee. He hit a sheriff’s cruiser and a parked vehicle before leaving the Jeep and running on foot, the prosecutor’s office said.

Deputies arrested him after a foot chase through nearby business properties.

They discovered that Wax had the victim’s driver’s license and several credit cards.

“What began as a vehicle theft escalated into a dangerous attempt to evade law enforcement that resulted in multiple crashes and a foot pursuit,” said Rob Streck, Montgomery County Sheriff. “We appreciate the efforts of the deputies involved in bringing this case to a successful conclusion.”

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