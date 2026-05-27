Man loses over $9K in Bitcoin scam involving fake Ohio deputy

LOGAN COUNTY — An area sheriff’s office is warning residents about an ongoing scam that is sweeping across Ohio.

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The Logan County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that a Northern Ohio resident was scammed out of $9,300 earlier this month.

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An unidentified male wore a standard Ohio Sheriff’s Uniform in Lorain County.

He convinced someone that they had a warrant for their arrest and told them to deposit the cash in Bitcoin to avoid being arrested, according to the social media post.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office shared this warning from Lorain County.

“Please DO NOT fall for this, as Law enforcement will never contact you by phone that you have an arrest warrant. If you were to get a call of this type, please report it to your local law enforcement agency.”

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