Man on parole facing charges after child porn found on phone

DAYTON — A man is accused of having child pornography on his phone while he was on parole.
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Jonathan Cherry was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on eight counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material.
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Cherry was on parole after having been sentenced to two years in prison after being convicted in 2019 of sexual battery, illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.
He turned over his phone to his parole officer as a condition of his parole, and search history indicated that he was seeking child pornography, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
A forensic search turned up images that led to the charges he is now facing.
He is not in custody, but a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
He is set to be arraigned on Aug. 4.
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