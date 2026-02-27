Man pleads guilty to brutal attack of security guard

The man accused of attacking a security guard at the Premier Health location downtown has been found competent to stand trial.

DAYTON — A man who attacked a security guard and blinded her has pleaded guilty.

James Fickling pleaded guilty to all charges, including kidnapping, obstructing official business, assault, inducing panic, and felonious assault.

Fickling is accused of assaulting Gloria Courtney at a downtown Dayton building in October 2023.

Prosecutors said Fickling went into the former Premier Health building on Second Street and pulled a fire alarm.

Courtney went to investigate, and that is when Fickling knocked Ficking down and then beat her unconscious, repeatedly jumping on her face with his knees.

The attack left her blind.

News Center 7 talked to Courtney about the attack in January 2024.

“I knew something was wrong the minute I laid eyes on him,” she said.

Courtney said Fickling removed his clothes and fought with her when she tried to usher him outside.

“I hit him over the head with my cannister, and he fell to the floor and almost immediately got back up,” she said. “He attacked me, and I struggled with him.”

She lost her eyesight and also suffered a skull fracture and cuts needing eight staples in her head.

This story will be updated.

