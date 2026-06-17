Man pleads guilty to charges in multi-county crime spree

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man has pleaded guilty to several charges connected to a multi-county crime spree.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Gene Blatchford pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, failure to comply, and having weapons under disability on Wednesday, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.

As part of the plea deal, two counts of felonious assault and one count each of failure to comply, receiving stolen property, and tampering with evidence were dismissed.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported, Blatchford was formally charged in October 2025.

The crime spree started in Dayton on Oct. 10, after officers were called to a shooting on Walton Avenue.

Officers found a 47-year-old man shot and took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The man told officers that a man he knows as “Philly” shot him and showed them his Facebook account, according to court documents.

Dayton police were later contacted by Eaton police, who said a man told them he was with Blatchford at the shooting.

He said Blatchford had stolen his car.

The description given of Blatchford matched the man pictured in the “Philly” Facebook account.

Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Kettering police tried to stop Blatchford after spotting the stolen Chevy.

Law enforcement lost the car during the chase until someone called dispatch and said they spotted the car in a Costco parking lot in Centerville.

Authorities said they found a gun, and court records indicate it was the firearm used in the shooting.

Blatchford remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

Court records indicate that Blatchford will appear in court for sentencing on June 29.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group