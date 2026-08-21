Man pleads guilty to exposing himself to child in Preble County

CAMDEN — A 50-year-old man has pleaded guilty after he exposed himself to a juvenile in Preble County.

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Stephen Cook pleaded guilty to importuning on Thursday, according to court documents.

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On June 24, Officers responded to reports of a complaint involving a juvenile under the age of 13 in the 600 block of Rose Boulevard in the Quail Creek community.

Cook invited the juvenile into his home and exposed himself, Camden said.

The juvenile ran out of the house, and the family contacted authorities.

Investigators determined Cook was the suspect after multiple interviews.

He is set to be sentenced on Sept. 16.

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