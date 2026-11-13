Man pleads guilty in Harrison Township thefts

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man has pleaded guilty to a series of thefts in Harrison Township.

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Danny North pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of grand theft (firearm), according to court documents.

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North’s charges are connected to several thefts that happened in the 4300 block of Riverside Drive in Harrison Township between June 4 and June 9.

Investigators determined that multiple debit and credit cards, firearms, and other personal property had been stolen from apartments and vehicles.

They also found that the stolen debit and credit cards were used to make fraudulent purchases, the sheriff’s office said.

Through surveillance footage, witness interviews, and other investigative efforts, deputies identified North as the suspect.

Detectives recovered the property from North, which was later confirmed stolen.

He is set to be sentenced on Dec. 15.

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