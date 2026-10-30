Man pleads guilty to murder, other charges in death of Hershall Creachbaum

DAYTON — The man accused of killing 7-year-old Hershall Creachbaum, Jr. last year has pleaded guilty to charges.
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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins is working to learn more about the update and get reaction from family. She’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 starting at 5:00.
Michael Kendrick pleaded guilty to one count of murder, three counts of gross abuse of a corpse, one count of endangering children, and two counts of tampering with evidence on Thursday, according to court administrators.
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Kendrick was set to go to trial next week.
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Kendrick will now be sentenced on Nov. 12.
As previously reported, the 7-year-old’s remains were found by police in July 2025 after concerned family members reported not seeing him for weeks.
Kendrick was the boyfriend of Creachbaum’s mother, Ashley Johnson. Both Kendrick and Johnson were charged in the case.
Johnson was charged with tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse. Her case records have been sealed.
This is a developing story. We’ll continue to provide updates.
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