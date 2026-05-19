Man pleads guilty to role in carjacking of Uber driver

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man has pleaded guilty to his role in the carjacking of an Uber driver in Montgomery County.

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Shaquan Barker pleaded guilty to complicity to commit aggravated robbery, according to court documents.

Barker’s charges are connected to a carjacking that took place in the 4000 block of Indian Runn Drive in Harrison Township on Dec. 9, 2025.

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As previously reported by News Center 7, an Uber driver told sheriff’s deputies that two of his passengers stole his white 2025 Subaru Forrester while he was stopped along the road.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said Barker, along with Armone Kinney, got into an Uber, then one of them showed a gun and stole the car.

Later that night, Dayton police found the stolen Subaru abandoned behind a house on McCleary Avenue.

Barker is set to be sentenced on May 28.

Kinney is also facing a count of complicity to commit aggravated robbery.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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