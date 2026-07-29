Man pleads guilty to sexual conduct with 14-year-old

Morrissey, Matthew J (10/13/1988) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 26-001473 on 02/05/2026 at 10:41 AM. Third Degree Felony - Unlawful Sexual Conduct W/ Minor (Pending);

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man has pleaded guilty to having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old.

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Matthew Morrissey, of Union, pleaded guilty to five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, according to a spokesperson with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

He will be sentenced to between seven and 15 years in prison and will be a Tier II sex offender.

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Morrissey is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

Union police responded to reports of a sexual assault on Aug. 19, 2025, the spokesperson said.

Upon arrival, the victim’s father told officers that his daughter had an ongoing sexual relationship with Morrissey.

Investigators conducted interviews and forensic examinations of both the victim and Morrissey’s cellphones.

The prosecutor’s office said the alleged relationship occurred in June and July 2025.

His sentencing will take place on Aug. 25.

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