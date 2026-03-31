Man pleads guilty to sharing child sexual assault material on messaging app

HUBER HEIGHTS — A local man has admitted to sharing child sexual assault material on a messaging app.

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Dunivan Matthews, 55, pleaded guilty to three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

These charges involve the electronic storage and sharing of child porn.

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The investigation into Matthews began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reached out to Huber Heights police.

The spokesperson said the police department learned that Matthews allegedly shared images and videos of child sexual assault material (CSAM) on Kik.

Matthews is required to register as a Tier II sex offender for 25 years.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 20.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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