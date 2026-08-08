Man pleads guilty to shooting, killing person after dice game at lounge

DAYTON — A man has pleaded guilty to killing another person after a dice game at Dayton Lounge in 2025.

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Quandrick Morris pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, aggravated robbery, and tampering with evidence, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

In addition, he was given a three-year gun specification for an agreed sentence.

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Dayton Police said that Morris shot Keyson Webb at Sugar’s Lounge along N. Main Street in April 2025, as previously reported.

Webb’s children told News Center 7 that their lives have not been the same since their father was killed.

“He might not (have) been perfect, but he was the best dad to me,” said Leon Sanders.

Morris is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 26.

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