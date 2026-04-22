Man pleads guilty to stabbing area deputy

BUTLER COUNTY — A man has pleaded guilty to stabbing a Butler County sheriff’s deputy.

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Phillip Brandon Lovely pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated murder and arson on Wednesday, according to court documents.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, Butler County Deputy Mike Farthing responded to the 7000 block of Myers Road for reports of a vehicle on fire around 12:45 p.m. on Feb. 5.

When Farthing arrived, he saw a vehicle on fire near a home.

While Farthing was assisting with traffic control, Lovely allegedly came from behind and stabbed him in the back.

He called for backup, and Lovely was taken into custody.

Farthing was taken to the hospital and later released.

Lovely must register as a violent offender and arson offender.

He is set to be sentenced on June 3.

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