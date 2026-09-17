Man pleads not guilty to murder charge in killing of 17-year-old Antoine Gillespie

DAYTON — A man appeared in court on Thursday morning in connection to the shooting death of a teenager.
Taylor Phillips pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges.
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Dayton Police said he killed 17-year-old Antoine Gillespie inside an apartment complex on Wentworth Avenue two weeks ago.
Phillips’ bond was set at $1 million. He is expected back in court in two weeks.
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