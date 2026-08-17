Man pleads not guilty to setting 10-year-old’s chicken coop on fire

PREBLE COUNTY — The man accused of lighting a little girl’s chicken coop on fire faced a judge on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Benjamin Heggs, 26, pleaded not guilty to arson, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools, attempted cruelty to animals, criminal damaging, and criminal trespass charges.

TRENDING STORIES:

As News Center 7 previously reported, the charges against Heggs are related to the fire last month set at the home of 10-year-old Carlee Watson.

Surveillance video shows someone setting Watson’s chicken coop on fire. He chickens were in another building at the time as she prepared to show the birds at the Preble County Fair.

While the fire set Watson back a bit, the community responded in a big way. Timberline Portable Buildings put together a brand new coop for her, and she took her birds to the 4H competition at the fair. There, she claimed first in her class with her market birds and third overall out of nearly 30 competitors in her age group.

Watson’s mom told News Center 7 that she’s now preparing to raise her next batch of chickens as she paints and decorates her new coop.

As for Heggs, he and his attorney are now preparing to return to court on Oct. 1.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]