Man recognized for saving life of person during medical emergency

VANDALIA — A local man was recognized for his role in saving a person’s life while they were experiencing a medical emergency.

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On Tuesday, the Vandalia Division of Fire recognized Paul Kleinhenz, a personal trainer at the Vandalia Recreation Center, for his “extraordinary actions during a recent medical emergency.”

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Kleinhenz was training a client when a patron on the upstairs track suddenly collapsed, according to the fire division.

Kleinhenz grabbed the AED and went upstairs to begin CPR, continuing life-saving efforts until Fire and Police personnel arrived.

“Because Paul was willing to recognize the emergency, act immediately, and put his training into action, a life was saved,” the fire division said in a social media post. “His courage, preparedness, and willingness to step up when someone needed help are exactly what community service is all about. We are incredibly grateful for Paul and the difference he made that day.”

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