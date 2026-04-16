Man remains in critical condition after shootout in local neighborhood

Police in Dayton are searching for the suspect in a shootout in a local neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

DAYTON — New developments in a shootout involving a car taking two kids to school.

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News Center 7 previously reported that on April 14, around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Bernard Court for a shooting.

Officers found a 29-year-old who had been shot.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he remains critical, according to Lt. Eric Sheldon with the Dayton Police Department.

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A suspect fired multiple shots at the victim, who was inside a vehicle with two children under the age of 12.

The children were not hurt.

People living in the neighborhood off Liscum Drive were reluctant to speak on camera after the daytime shootout.

“It sounded like it was in my backyard. I didn’t know what happened,” a neighbor told News Center 7.

A man said he ran out of his home on Tuesday when he heard the gunshots.

He said the victim tried to get away.

“He jumped in the car and pulled backwards, and that’s when he wrecked into the house, and then the kids jumped out,” he said.

We will continue to follow this story.

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