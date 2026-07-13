Man sentenced after road rage leads to shots fired

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A man has learned his punishment after road rage led to shots being fired.
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Jamir Smith was sentenced to 180 days in jail and one year in prison, according to court documents.
Smith pleaded guilty to having weapons under disability and discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises.
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As News Center 7 previously reported, deputies were called to the area of North Dixie Drive and Harding Avenue for reports of a person firing a gun on April 22.
Authorities were able to quickly identify and locate both vehicles involved, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
No one was hurt in the shooting.
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