Man sentenced for ‘brutal attack’ on woman

BEAVERCREEK TWP — A man has been sentenced for what prosecutors called a “brutal attack” in Beavercreek Township.

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Dennis Gill was found guilty of strangulation, domestic violence, and endangering children.

He was immediately sentenced to 2 years in prison.

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The assault took place on June 5 inside an apartment.

Prosecutors said Gil strangled the woman until she was unconscious, punched her in the face, and ripped clips of hair out.

The woman was able to break free and escape.

A neighbor spotted the woman hiding in the bushes, yelling for help, and called 911.

Gill left the scene and was ultimately arrested by the Kettering Police Department.

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