Man sentenced to over 8 years in prison for crimes involving minors

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A 49-year-old man has been sentenced to prison following an investigation by the Miami Valley Human Trafficking Task Force.

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Jason Brown was sentenced to 8.25 years in prison.

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Brown will also serve five years of mandatory post-release control.

He is also required to register as a Tier II sex offender every 180 days for 25 years.

Brown pleaded guilty to 15 counts of pandering sexually oriented materials involving minors, four counts of having weapons while under disability, one count of possession of drugs, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

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