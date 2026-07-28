Man sentenced for shooting after basketball game fight at Dayton school

DAYTON — A man who shot two people after a fight over a basketball game has learned his punishment.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Odis Moore Jr. was sentenced to five to six years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of felonious assault, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Once Moore is released, he will be on probation for 18 months to three years.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported, one count each of felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a school safety zone were dismissed as part of Moore’s plea agreement.

The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Elsmere Avenue at Fairview Elementary on April 12, 2026.

A person told police he was at the school playing basketball when a juvenile kept fouling him, according to an affidavit and statement of facts initially filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The person and the juvenile got into a fight.

The juvenile left the park and returned with Moore, who claimed to be his father.

Moore threatened to shoot people at the park and pointed a gun at the person the juvenile was fighting with, court documents allege.

Moore then got back into his car with his son and reached out the passenger window and allegedly fired shots.

A bystander was grazed by a bullet in his left hip. Another was shot in the hand, and the bullet traveled through his leg and pelvis, according to court records.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]