Man seriously hurt after car rolls down embankment, catches fire

WEST CARROLLTON — A man was seriously hurt in a crash on I-75 in West Carrollton on Wednesday.

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News Center 7 previously reported that first responders were called to the crash on I-75 near East Dixie Drive around 12:30 p.m.

An initial investigation found that a Land Rover and a Ram 3500 auto transporter were traveling north on I-75, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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The Land Rover attempted to merge into the left lane and struck the Ram’s trailer.

The Land Rover went off the left side of the road off a grassy hill.

It then hit railroad tracks, overturned, and burst into flames.

The driver of the Land Rover was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

He was found to be at fault for the crash and cited.

The driver of the Ram was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

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