Man seriously hurt after dump track crash

PERRY TWP — One person was seriously hurt after a crash in Perry Township on Thursday.
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Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were called to the crash around 7:16 a.m. at the intersection of Diamond Mill Road and South Wolf Creek Pike.
An investigation found that a Mack dump truck was traveling south on Diamond Mill Road when it collided with a Chevrolet Blazer traveling east on Wolf Creek Pike, according to the sheriff’s office.
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The 32-year-old driver of the Chevrolet Blazer was initially trapped inside the vehicle.
After being freed, he was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the dump truck was not hurt.
The crash remains under investigation.
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