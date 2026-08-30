Man seriously injured after being ejected from motorcycle on I-70 ramp

HUBER HEIGHTS — A man was injured after being ejected from his motorcycle on the Interstate 70 ramp on Saturday.
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Officers and medics responded around 8:30 p.m. to the eastbound I-70 ramp to State Route 235 on a reported crash, according to Huber Heights dispatchers.
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OHGO cameras show that the ramp was closed while officers investigated the crash.
A Huber Heights Police spokesperson told News Center 7 that a motorcyclist failed to negotiate the turn on the off-ramp and was ejected when the motorcycle fell on its side.
Medics transported the man to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The spokesperson said that he was the only one involved in the crash.
The ramp from I-70 to State Route 235 is back open.
The crash remains under investigation.
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