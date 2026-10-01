Man seriously injured after rollover crash on I-75 SB near I-675, crash report says

Photo contributed by Miami Fire Valley District (via Facebook)

MIAMI TWP. — A man was seriously injured after a crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Tuesday.

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The crash happened at around 7 a.m. on southbound I-75 near I-675, as previously reported.

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A Miami Township Police Department crash report narrative says that a 2024 purple Cadillac ATS was traveling south on I-75 near I-675.

A 45-year-old man lost control after a semi got close to his car.

The car exited I-75 toward the median and hit a dirt berm in the construction zone, according to the crash report.

The impact caused the car to roll over.

The crash report indicated that the Cadillac’s passenger side showed no damage consistent with a prior impact before it lost control.

No semi was at the scene when officers arrived, the crash report said.

Medics transported the driver to a local hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

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