Man seriously injured after SUV hits him at Clark County intersection

CLARK COUNTY — A man was seriously injured after being hit by an SUV at a Clark County intersection.

Troopers from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded just after 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday to a reported crash on Folk Ream Road and La Grand Boulevard, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

An initial investigation showed that a 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling north on Folk Ream Road. That’s when a 2000 Ford F-150 going south on Folk Ream Road stopped in the roadway while a 2006 Dodge Caravan was stuck in the snow on northbound Folk Ream Road.

The SUV swerved to avoid the minivan in the northbound lane.

It hit both the pickup truck and a 34-year-old man, identified as Robert Feeser III, who was standing next to the Dodge, OSHP said.

Medics transported Feeser to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Ford pick-up truck was also hospitalized with minor injuries, OSHP stated.

The SUV driver was cited for failure to maintain distance.

The crash remains under investigation.

