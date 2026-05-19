Man seriously injured in crash involving semi on I-75

WARREN COUNTY — A man was seriously injured after his car was rear-ended by a semi on Interstate 75 on Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened on southbound I-75 near mile marker 38 in Franklin around 1:17 a.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

TRENDING STORIES:

An initial investigation showed that a 45-year-old man from Florida was driving a 2019 Dodge Charger and came to a complete stop in the right lane.

The Dodge was then hit in the rear by a 2024 Volvo 240 Series tractor-trailer combination, driven by a 61-year-old Kentucky man.

After being hit, troopers said the Dodge went off the right side of the road and into a ditch.

The driver of the Dodge was transported to Atrium Medical Center with serious, life-threatening injuries. He was later flown to Miami Valley Hospital for further treatment.

The semi driver was not injured in the crash.

The crash shut down the right two southbound lanes. All lanes were reopened shortly before 7:45 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]